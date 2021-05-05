JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $40.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

