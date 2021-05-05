JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 2,640.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth $109,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. Analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLPT. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.