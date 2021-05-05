JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.12 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
