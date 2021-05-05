JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

