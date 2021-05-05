JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,742 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Shares of UCO opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $64.27.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.