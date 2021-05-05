JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $638,000 Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

