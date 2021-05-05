JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 8.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $81,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during trading on Wednesday. 3,134,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

