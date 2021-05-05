Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JNPR. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

