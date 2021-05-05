Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.