JustInvest LLC Buys 10,451 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of FB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.14. The stock had a trading volume of 183,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The firm has a market cap of $908.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day moving average is $277.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

