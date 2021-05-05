JustInvest LLC Buys 23,427 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 207.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 87,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

