JustInvest LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $485.96. 12,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,288. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.29 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

