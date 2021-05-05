JustInvest LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $393.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.12.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

