JustInvest LLC Has $954,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 505,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.