JustInvest LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,391. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.