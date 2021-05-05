JustInvest LLC Sells 5,973 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Microelectronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $257,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

UMC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 131,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

