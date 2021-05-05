Kabouter Management LLC Raises Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Kabouter Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for 22.4% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NICE by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NICE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,282. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

