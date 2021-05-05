Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.16 million.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kadant has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.25.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.