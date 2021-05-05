Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KLDO traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 244,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,240. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

