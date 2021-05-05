Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.15 million.Kaman also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.55-$1.87 EPS.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,709. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,775.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

