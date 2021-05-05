Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kaman updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.59 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

