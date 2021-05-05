Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $294.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $304.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

