Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.
Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $294.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $304.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
