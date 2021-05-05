KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. KAR Auction Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.870-0.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

