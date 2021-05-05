KBC Group NV Buys 3,973 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $320.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

