KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.8 days.

KBCSF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

