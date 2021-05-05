KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Crown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Crown by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Crown by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.