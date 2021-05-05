KBC Group NV Sells 689 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.35.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

