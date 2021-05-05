Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.88 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $281.56 or 0.00513294 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and $6.88 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.21 or 0.00826230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.59 or 0.09668770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00100443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00043765 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

