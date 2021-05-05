KeyCorp Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $115.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -415.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. Chegg has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.