KeyCorp Weighs in on Integer Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

ITGR stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Integer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

