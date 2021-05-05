KeyCorp Weighs in on Parker-Hannifin Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2022 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,596. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

