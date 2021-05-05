Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

