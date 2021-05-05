Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,011 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,305,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

