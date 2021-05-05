Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 67,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.