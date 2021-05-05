Kimco Realty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,267 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,234% compared to the average daily volume of 128 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 184,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,457. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

