Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$200.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS stock traded down C$9.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$145.12. 355,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 239.72. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$224.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.