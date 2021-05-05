Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 1,709,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 392,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

