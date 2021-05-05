Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million.

Shares of KL opened at C$46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.52. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.18.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

