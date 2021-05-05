KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

