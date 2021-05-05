KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. 52,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.