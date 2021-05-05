Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $269.03 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $269.03 million and $4.41 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00268842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.54 or 0.01163316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00726637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.86 or 0.99715243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

