Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $142.23. 58,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,481. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.