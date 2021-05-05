Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.71. 36,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.45. The company has a market cap of $373.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

