Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,673 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,853 shares of company stock worth $36,918,088. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.83. 105,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

