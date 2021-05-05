Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 1.45% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 649,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 346,377 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,259,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period.

MDYV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,570. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

