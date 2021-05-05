Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Short Interest Update

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 550,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 930,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of KNL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.