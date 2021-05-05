Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Truist Securities

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

