Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at OTR Global

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 27,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,767. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

