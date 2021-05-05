Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Stake Reduced by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kraton were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kraton by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

