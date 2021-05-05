Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.95

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $17.54. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 129,825 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

